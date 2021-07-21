4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Let your slang shine! How to immortalise your witty wordplay

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian National DictionaryLanguageMark Gwynn
Article image for Let your slang shine! How to immortalise your witty wordplay

You may use ‘have a Barry Crocker’ or ‘do the Harold Holt’ in your everyday language, but now’s the chance to have your slang officially recognised.

The Australian National Dictionary Centre is looking for new contributions for the Australian National Dictionary, with a focus on rhyming slang.

Senior Researcher Mark Gwynn told Deborah Knight terms that are repeated in society are potential candidates.

“Some of the best ones actually lose the rhyme altogether.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873