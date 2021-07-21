Let your slang shine! How to immortalise your witty wordplay

You may use ‘have a Barry Crocker’ or ‘do the Harold Holt’ in your everyday language, but now’s the chance to have your slang officially recognised.

The Australian National Dictionary Centre is looking for new contributions for the Australian National Dictionary, with a focus on rhyming slang.

Senior Researcher Mark Gwynn told Deborah Knight terms that are repeated in society are potential candidates.

“Some of the best ones actually lose the rhyme altogether.”

