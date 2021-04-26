4BC
‘Let them go’: Should NRL players leave clubs when they sign a new contract?

4 hours ago
wide world of sports
Article image for ‘Let them go’: Should NRL players leave clubs when they sign a new contract?

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has raised the question of NRL players signing deals for the year ahead.

Discussing high profile moves on Wide World of Sports, he said players sorting out their contracts and moves a year or two ahead was “weird”.

“I really hate players signing contracts in March and April and May for next year.

“It’s just weird, never happened in days gone by, you always waited until the end of the year to sort out your contract and got it sorted.

“Now they are all getting sorted a year or two years ahead, so be it the demand to try and get your roster ready for 2022 and 2023.

“If a player wants out, and going to another club, let them go, straight away.”

Click PLAY to listen to the chat

