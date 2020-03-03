‘Let the boys focus on the footy’: Cronulla coach praised for leadership

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris has been praised by new captain Wade Graham for his leadership, despite some recent setbacks.

Josh Dugan doesn’t seem likely to return to the team anytime soon due to a knee injury, while Josh Morris has hopes of being released to the Roosters.

Nevertheless Graham tells Mark Levy Coach Morris has “done a great job”.

“We’re just worried about getting ready for 2020.

“It’s easy to just let the boys focus on the footy, that’s got to be the 100 per cent focus.

“Slowly making way for his style of play and the way he sees us playing, the more the pre-season progressed the more we can feel that influence start to take place.”

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe