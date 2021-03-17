4BC
Lenient sentencing of ‘depraved’ child abuse spurs Peter Dutton to action

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
CHILD ABUSEDomestic ViolenceLenient sentencingPaedophilesPETER DUTTON
Article image for Lenient sentencing of ‘depraved’ child abuse spurs Peter Dutton to action

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has promised to take action on the lenient sentencing of paedophiles and domestic violence offenders.

Ray Hadley highlighted the case of a paedophile who pled guilty to possessing and distributing the most extreme child abuse material, and received just two years and three months in jail.

Mr Dutton was in disbelief at the sentencing of someone who could enjoy such “depraved acts”, which in some cases are so disturbing judges themselves can barely bring themselves to look at them.

The lenient penalty “doesn’t do justice to [the police’s] work, let alone to the victim”, he said.

“We don’t want judges who are full-time social workers and judges in disguise, trying to resolve these matters and make right because of their childhood wrongs … through their decision making.

“We really need to have a proper review of the way in which these penalties are applied.

“I’m going to start a process at a federal level … there needs to be considerable action.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaLawNews
