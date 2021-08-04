Tributes flow for legendary presenter Brian Henderson

Iconic TV presenter Brian Henderson has passed away, aged 89.

Peter Overton told Ray Hadley he died early this morning.

“He fought hard, he was peaceful and that’s what gave the family so much comfort.

“Legend fits him perfectly.”

Former Nine sports journalist and host Ken Sutcliffe told Deborah Knight he was the “Frank Sinatra of newsreaders”.

“I know sometimes he would confide in me, ‘people think I’m just an autocue reader’ and I said, ‘no way in the world Hendo … you’re more than that.'”

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour