Legacy of 2032 Olympic Games ‘will transform Brisbane forever’

The 2032 Olympic Games will create a legacy that will “transform Brisbane and the south-east forever”, columnist Peter Gleeson says.

The International Olympic Committee is on the verge of awarding the Games to Brisbane, with a decision expected to be handed down tonight at 6:30pm AEST.

Gleeson told Deborah Knight he believes the move will fundamentally shape the way south-east Queensland looks and operates.

“The days of spending an absolute fortune on venues and facilities and then having them as ‘white elephants’ like Athens and Rio – they’re gone,” he said.

“There will be a second M1 between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, there will be a heavy rail line between the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

“There will be a brand new 17,000 seat stadium in the heart of the city at Roma Street Parklands [and] you’ve got the Cross River Rail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty