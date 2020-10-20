Learner driver sparks fears of political retribution after crashing into MP’s office

Gold Coast MP Ros Bates will have some repairs to make when she returns from Currumbin, after a learner driver crashed through her office in Mudgeeraba.

A vehicle has crashed into a brick wall by #GoldCoast MP Ros Bates' office at #Mudgeeraba this afternoon. Luckily, no one has been injured. See the full story, 5.30pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/EDLJUPdync — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) October 20, 2020

Ms Bates told Scott Emerson she wasn’t there at the time, but it was a really lucky escape for her staff.

“This has been an election like no other: I’ve been targeted by the Mexican Hoon Cartel, all of my signs have been destroyed.

“The police and myself, when we initially heard the reports, were concerned that it might be retribution for the LNP’s tough stance on hoons.”

Image: Nine News