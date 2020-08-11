Leaked documents expose Queensland government’s ‘multi-billion-dollar trainwreck’

Leaked internal documents have exposed significant flaws within the Palaszczuk government’s $5.4 billion Cross River Road project.

The Courier Mail investigation revealed advice from experts, who recommended a single station be built at Princess Alexandria Hospital, was rejected in favour of a station at Boggo Road.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington described the decision as a “multi-billion dollar trainwreck”.

“The revelations from the whistleblower … are just really concerning,” she told Scott Emerson.

“This is a project that’s got holes all through it.

“We’ve now got the Boggo Road station, the expert and technical advice said it’s more expensive, it’s not fully disability accessible, and it’s got over 40 serious safety breaches.”

Image: Cross River Rail Delivery Authority