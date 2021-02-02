Leading child development expert shares tips for engaging reluctant readers

A leading child development expert has shared some tips to engage kids who are ‘reluctant readers’.

Associate Professor from the Sunshine Coast University, Dr Michael Nagel, said reading is critical to school success.

“There have been some studies … if a child is doing about 10 minutes of reading a day they are exposing themselves to about 8,000 new words per year.

“Whereas a child who is doing 20 minutes of reading a day is exposing themselves to 1.8 million words a year and that’s a huge difference in terms of long term success at school in all levels.”

He had some strategies for parents from recent studies.

“When parents engage with reading with their children that’s very good and also making time to be ready to read or listen to books over and over again.

“There is an advantageous nature to audio books … but one of the most important things is practising reading whenver possible but also modelling good reading habits. There is nothing better for kids than to see their parents engage in reading all the time.”

Image: iStock