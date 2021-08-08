Leaders pressed to extend vaccine priorities for more Queenslanders

The Palaszczuk government is being pressed to add retail workers to the coronavirus vaccination priority groups.

School staff and childcare workers were brought to the front of the queue following an outbreak of the Delta variant in west Brisbane schools.

Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association Queensland Secretary Chris Gazenbeek told Neil Breen supermarket workers are equally at risk.

“We need to keep pressing and ensuring that as soon as the vaccines are released and become available that these frontline essential retail workers are given priority.

“Let’s start with those ones that are right in the front, serving in the Woolworths, the Coles and the Aldis, the supermarkets, facing customers every day, even during lockdown.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty