4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leaders pressed to extend vaccine priorities for more Queenslanders

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19 vaccine
Article image for Leaders pressed to extend vaccine priorities for more Queenslanders

The Palaszczuk government is being pressed to add retail workers to the coronavirus vaccination priority groups. 

School staff and childcare workers were brought to the front of the queue following an outbreak of the Delta variant in west Brisbane schools.

Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association Queensland Secretary Chris Gazenbeek told Neil Breen supermarket workers are equally at risk.

“We need to keep pressing and ensuring that as soon as the vaccines are released and become available that these frontline essential retail workers are given priority.

“Let’s start with those ones that are right in the front, serving in the Woolworths, the Coles and the Aldis, the supermarkets, facing customers every day, even during lockdown.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873