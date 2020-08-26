Laurie Oakes’ warning for Australians facing a Trump re-election

One of Australia’s most highly regarded political reporters holds grave concerns for Australia in the event US President Donald Trump is re-elected.

While most polls predict a sweeping victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November, veteran journalist Laurie Oakes says a Trump win is far from impossible.

“I never write him off – I tipped him to win last time, which very few people did,” he told Deborah Knight.

Mr Oakes was not shy, however, about the outcome he’d prefer.

“I hope he’s not going to win another term. The man’s a lunatic.

“He’s not only a danger to America, he’s a danger to the world.

“I’m hoping very hard that he goes down screaming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Twitter/Laurie Oakes