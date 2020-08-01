Laurie Daley commends NRL’s Indigenous Round celebrations

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley has commended the NRL’s effort in promoting the contribution of Indigenous players in rugby league.

Round 12 of the NRL has been recognised as Indigenous Round as part of the NRL’s ‘Pass Back, Move Forward’ campaign.

The round has seen several Indigenous stars represent their culture this weekend already including Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Kotoni Staggs.

Daley told The Continuous Call Team it’s been a great effort to recognise some of the contributions of Indigenous players.

“I think we’ve witnessed so many wonderful Indigenous rugby league players,” Daley said.

“We’ve watched them play rugby league and admire their skills and it’s a great way for us to celebrate our culture and showcase the abilities Indigenous players have playing this wonderful game.

“Congratulations to the NRL because I think they really do a lot of work in this space and trying to bridge that gap and trying to educate people around First Nations people.

“It’s just great to see so many of the Indigenous players starring this particular weekend.”

Daley played for the Raiders and has represented New South Wales and Australia.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.