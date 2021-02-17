Latest taskforce takes aim at early intervention

The legislation set to come out of Queensland’s coercive control taskforce is hoped to act as an early intervention to domestic abuse.

Attorney-General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman told Neil Breen controlling behaviour often precedes domestic violence and legislating against it could prevent acts of violence.

“We know if we can … actually make the system intervene earlier, we can better protect victims and hold these dangerous perpetrators to account,” said Ms Fentiman.

“It’s the community being aware that this kind of behaviour is dangerous that we’re really trying to achieve.”

But there’s still some time until any legislation will be passed.

“We’ve given the taskforce until October … and then we will consider those recommendations,” said Ms Fentiman. She said she hoped a bill will arrive in parliament early next year.

Image: Nine News