LATEST | Health authorities update advice after new COVID-19 case in Melbourne

Health officials have updated advice to Queenslanders tonight, with a Victorian man testing positive to COVID-19 after quarantining for 14 days.

The man in his 30s has recently tested positive after completing quarantine in a South Australian hotel.

In a statement, Queensland Health advises Queenslanders to reconsider travel to Victoria.

The advice has also been updated for anyone who has visited the state.

“If you have been to an exposure site and are already in Queensland or will enter Queensland prior to 1am Thursday 13 May, you must call 134 COVID and immediately travel by private transport home or to accommodation and quarantine for 14 days since you attended the venue.

“Anyone arriving in Queensland after 1am Thursday 13 May who has been to a VIC exposure site during the risk period identified is required to undertake mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days.”