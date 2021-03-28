4BC
LATEST | Authorities identify possible missing link as Queensland records new locally acquired case

15 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19
Queensland has recorded one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 overnight.

The brother of the 26-year-old tradesman from Brisbane’s north who received a positive result on Thursday night, has tested positive overnight.

Two people have also tested positive in hotel quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the new case wasn’t currently infectious and has since recovered.

She said they were investigating if he is the “missing link” between the doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who contracted the virus back in March.

“We believe he is probably the person responsible for transmitting the infection to that case, and possibly also given the timing to the other case.”

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told the media investigations revealed that the man in his 20s from Strathpine, who tested positive yesterday and is a close contact of the initial case, had not held a party with 25 people as initially reported.

“Now we know that is not the case,” he said.

He said there were only 5 people there who are in quarantine.

 

 

News
