‘Lack of police’ on the beat as cops man quarantine hotels and borders

Ray Hadley says he has received reports from Bundaberg locals about a “lack of police on the ground” as they are reportedly deployed to quarantine hotels and border patrols.

He referenced a Gold Coast Bulletin story that reported staffing Gold Coast quarantine hotels meant fewer street patrols and a rise in incidents.

He said it appeared resources have been deployed to the coast.

“I have had reports from various commands, across particularly the populated areas along the coast, that they are down on staff because they are being sent to look after hotel quarantine,” he said.

Image: Getty