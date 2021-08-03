Labor’s push for vaccine cash incentives ‘disappointingly’ shut down

The federal opposition proposal for a $300 dollar payment for everyone who is fully immunised by December 1 has been shot down.

Federal Labor MP for Oxley, Milton Dick, said given the vaccine hesitancy and mixed messaging around the vaccines, he believed it was important.

“I think the government should look at all options, they have ruled it out today disappointingly,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said the government should consider it to get people vaccinated and help the local economy and questioned what else the government was doing to lift vaccination rates.

“We’ve seen other countries give out free tickets, we’ve seen other countries look at these similar options.

“If we are true blue about getting vaccination rates through the roof, and that’s what we need to do … I think if we are serious about getting the numbers around the 70-80 per cent to the economy can stabilise, we can go back to the new normal, I think this idea should be considered.”

