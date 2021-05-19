Labor says complex COVID-19 vaccines should be manufactured locally

Tanya Plibersek says complex COVID-19 vaccines such as the mRNA vaccine should be produced on home soil.

Shadow Education Minister said the vaccine hesitancy was partly due to the “feeling of chaos” about the rollout and described it “one of the biggest failures” of the government.

“From the beginning, Labor was saying the government should have multiple sources from multiple companies … because we didn’t know which would be the most successful,” she told Scott Emerson.

“This is very new territory for us, Australia put all its eggs in a couple of baskets and that’s one of the reasons we’ve got this delay.

“We also aren’t able to manufacture those very complex vaccines here, the mRNA vaccines, we should be able to.

“Labor believes we should be able to make those really complex vaccines in Australia, yes it’s hard but we’ve got some of the best scientists in the world, it’s not beyond us.”

