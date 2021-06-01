Labor renews calls for cabinet reshuffle in aged care portfolio

Labor MP Milton Dick has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reconsider Senator Richard Colbeck’s portfolio as Aged Care Services Minister.

Senator Colbeck’s position has again come under fire after he admitted the government didn’t have the exact numbers of how many aged care workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mr Dick said he’s not across the portfolio like he should be.

“It’s not my job to point out who should be the Aged Care Services Minister in this country but it’s pretty clear that Richard Colbeck in his answers to the Senate and his answers in Estimates simply is not across the information and details that he should.

“He was asked a very simple question today about latest numbers in Victoria and what’s happening he didn’t even know that.

“We need the best Aged Care Minister in this country, we need someone across the details, leading from the front, I just don’t think Richard Colbeck is stepping up to the mark, and I would call on the Prime Minister maybe have a re-think and maybe it’s time for a reshuffle in that portfolio.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full federal politics segment

Image: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images