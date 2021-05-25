4BC
Labor MP Milton Dick says the numbers don’t add up on Australia’s vaccine rollout

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Federal Labor MP Milton Dick says Australia is lagging behind getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.

He told Scott Emerson the government had botched the rollout and failed to outline a long term solution for quarantine.

“We are getting around 1.4 million doses coming into the country a week but we are only delivering about 500,000 vaccines a week,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I know the Prime Minister and Minister Hunt says it’s not a race, but I will say publicly I believe it is a race we have got to beat this virus particularly when you see what’s happening in places like Melbourne.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment and his criticism of the rollout

Scott Emerson
