Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon gives his own party an ultimatum

Federal member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon has this morning threatened to walk from the Labor Party after a NSW by-election this weekend.

Nationals MP David Layzell claimed the win, with 31.4 per cent of the primary vote, while Labor candidate Jeff Drayton managed a primary vote of just 21 per cent.

“NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay is in all sorts of trouble,” Neil Breen said.

“But the Labor brand is in trouble and this is where the story gets interesting for us.”

In response to the results, Mr Fitzgibbon told the press at Parliament this morning he “won’t stick around if the Labor Party doesn’t wake up to itself”.

Press PLAY below to hear Joel Fitzgibbon’s comments in full

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images