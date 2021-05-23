4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon gives..

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon gives his own party an ultimatum

13 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australian Labor PartyJoel Fitzgibbon
Article image for Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon gives his own party an ultimatum

Federal member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon has this morning threatened to walk from the Labor Party after a NSW by-election this weekend.

Nationals MP David Layzell claimed the win, with 31.4 per cent of the primary vote, while Labor candidate Jeff Drayton managed a primary vote of just 21 per cent.

“NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay is in all sorts of trouble,” Neil Breen said.

“But the Labor brand is in trouble and this is where the story gets interesting for us.”

In response to the results, Mr Fitzgibbon told the press at Parliament this morning he “won’t stick around if the Labor Party doesn’t wake up to itself”.

Press PLAY below to hear Joel Fitzgibbon’s comments in full 

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873