BREAKING | Labor MP Duncan Pegg retires amid cancer battle

Queensland MP Duncan Pegg has announced he is retiring from state politics as he fights cancer.

The Stretton MP addressed parliament this afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he can no longer serve his community.

“Since 2019, I have been fighting for my electorate, and also, fighting cancer like many Queenslanders.

“Unfortunately I am no longer in a position to both fight cancer and fight for my community in the way you deserve.”

Following recent health advice, he said he has been forced to re-think his political career.

He revealed his diagnosis in parliament in 2019.

Just gave my last ever speech in Parliament. I’m going to miss everyone big time! #qldpol #auspol pic.twitter.com/Tf8vp8NHXt — Duncan Pegg MP (@DuncanPeggMP) April 22, 2021

Image: iStock/Facebook, Duncan Pegg