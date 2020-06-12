Labor MP denounces colleagues who attended protests
Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon says it was a “mistake” for fellow Labor MPs to attend anti-racism rallies last weekend.
Three Labor MPs – Queensland’s Graham Perrett and Anika Wells, and the Northern Territory’s Warren Snowdon – and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy were tested for COVID-19 as a precaution after attending Black Lives Matter protests.
All four politicians returned negative results.
“Joel, do you think that your colleagues who went along to this protest … [did] the wrong thing here?” Deborah Knight asked Mr Fitzgibbon.
“Well I understand the cause Deb, but I thought it was wrong for the organisers to proceed,” he diplomatically responded.
“I think it was a mistake, both to hold the protest and … for people to attend.”
