Labor MP denounces colleagues who attended protests

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon says it was a “mistake” for fellow Labor MPs to attend anti-racism rallies last weekend.

Three Labor MPs – Queensland’s Graham Perrett and Anika Wells, and the Northern Territory’s Warren Snowdon – and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy were tested for COVID-19 as a precaution after attending Black Lives Matter protests.

All four politicians returned negative results.

“Joel, do you think that your colleagues who went along to this protest … [did] the wrong thing here?” Deborah Knight asked Mr Fitzgibbon.

“Well I understand the cause Deb, but I thought it was wrong for the organisers to proceed,” he diplomatically responded.

“I think it was a mistake, both to hold the protest and … for people to attend.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment