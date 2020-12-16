Labor dissenter demands ‘end to the climate war’ as new battle erupts

Centre-right Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon is fighting back against his party’s latest climate policy proposal.

The Labor Party have set a mid-term emissions reduction target, in addition to their net zero by 2050 policy.

Mr Fitzgibbon argues against the 2035 target, telling Joe Hildebrand without access to government resources, setting more targets from the Opposition could do more harm than good.

“Quite frankly, we don’t have the advice available.

“Labor only win … government federally when we build a broad coalition of supporters … we need to get a sensible settlement.

“I want an end to the climate war – it neither serves our national interest … or indeed our environment well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty