Labor Deputy confronted over ‘rogue’ premiers ditching PM’s plan

Deborah Knight has quizzed the federal Opposition Deputy Leader over ‘rogue’ premiers abandoning goals agreed upon at National Cabinet.

The states and Prime Minister agreed on a four-stage pathway out of the pandemic in July, informed by modelling by the Doherty Institute.

The exit strategy planned to avoid some lockdown restrictions once vaccination rates reach 70 per cent of the population.

When the nation reaches 80 per cent vaccination, National Cabinet agreed lockdowns would no longer be a necessary measure and international travel could be significantly ramped up.

However, a number of premiers have this week stated lockdowns and restrictions will not be eradicated at these milestones.

Opposition Deputy Leader Richard Marles argues it’s the Prime Minister’s job to get, and keep, every Premier on board.

Richard Marles: “What matters here is that we get the country vaccinated. “It does matter that we get the country on to the same page, but the only person who can do that is the Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister has played a weak hand over the last 15 months in terms of leading the federation.” Deborah Knight: “Surely if you want to be the alternative government, then you’ve got to show some leadership when you’ve got rogue leaders speaking out and ditching the deals they agreed to. “Anthony Albanese wants to be leader of the country, so isn’t it within his domain to criticise them when they’ve ditched something they agreed to?”

