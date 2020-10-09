4BC
Labor claims ‘plenty to go around’ to pay for childcare overhaul

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorBudget replychildcareJoel FitzgibbonQuestion Time

Labor has proposed an overhaul of the childcare subsidy which would cost $6.2 billion over 4 years.

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon was forced to defend the expense, which he told Deborah Knight is “quite modest” compared to the government’s budget spend.

“This will be our priority, and between now and the election we’ll have to work out what savings we make to pay for it.

“There are plenty to go around.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor hit back, calling Mr Fitzgibbon’s claims “rot”.

“The different approach Labor takes is to continually lock in longer term spending, and they’ve got to explain not just the next four years, but the next 20 years how they’re going to pay for it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
