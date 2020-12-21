4BC
Labor cautioned against being overrun by ‘greenies’

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Nick Dyrenfurth
Article image for Labor cautioned against being overrun by ‘greenies’

The Labor Party has cautioned against being dragged towards the “green-left” amid concerns they are alienating their voter base.

John Curtin Research Centre Executive Director Nick Dyrenfurth told Joe Hildebrand Labor’s track record with federal elections is “not good enough”.

“I think we are wandering through the wilderness.

“There is no point being a mainstream political party if you cannot win national government.

“The party needs to fundamentally understand … the more progressive it gets, the worse its election fortunes turn out to be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell 

Joe Hildebrand
NewsPolitics
