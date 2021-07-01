Kurt Capewell a ‘massive signing’ for the Broncos

Maroons star Kurt Capewell will head to the Brisbane Broncos next season.

Peter Psaltis said it was a smart signing for Kevin Walters and Ben Ikin, and Johnathan Thurston agreed on Thursday’s Wide World of Sports.

“He made the decision to go to the Broncos, it’s a massive signing for the Broncos,” JT said.

“Obviously he plays in the back row and he’s been forced to do a job in the centres at Origin level, so he can’t be too harsh on himself he’s going his best in that area … but yeah a massive signing for the Broncos.

“Obviously they get Adam Reynolds there as well next year which will bring a lot of experience.

“I think if they get another half or a good fullback maybe a 9, if they can get two of those three I think it’s going to be good signs for the Broncos moving forward.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images