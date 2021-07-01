4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kurt Capewell a ‘massive signing’ for the Broncos

1 hour ago
wide world of sports
Article image for Kurt Capewell a ‘massive signing’ for the Broncos

Maroons star Kurt Capewell will head to the Brisbane Broncos next season.

Peter Psaltis said it was a smart signing for Kevin Walters and Ben Ikin, and Johnathan Thurston agreed on Thursday’s Wide World of Sports.

“He made the decision to go to the Broncos, it’s a massive signing for the Broncos,” JT said.

“Obviously he plays in the back row and he’s been forced to do a job in the centres at Origin level, so he can’t be too harsh on himself he’s going his best in that area … but yeah a massive signing for the Broncos.

“Obviously they get Adam Reynolds there as well next year which will bring a lot of experience.

“I think if they get another half or a good fullback maybe a 9, if they can get two of those three I think it’s going to be good signs for the Broncos moving forward.”

Press PLAY to hear his views on the future of the Broncos

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

 

wide world of sports
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873