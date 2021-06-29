Kotoni Staggs set to make Broncos return

Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs will line-up against the Sharks on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium, after being sidelined for months.

He was recovering from a knee reconstruction and a ban for a drunken incident off the field.

Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright says he’s happy to see him back.

“He’s one of those players that lifts the guys around him, he’s very energetic, high-impact, he’s been hurting as much as anyone with where we are sitting at the moment,” he said on Wide World of Sports.

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images