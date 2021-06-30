Kotoni Staggs grateful for NRL comeback after 9 months on the sidelines

Broncos star Kotoni Staggs says he sees himself playing centre for the rest of the season, as he makes his return for the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports said the club is in a tough position on the bottom of the ladder.

“After sitting out of the game for 9 months, it’s been a very long time for myself sitting on the sidelines,” he said.

“Its pretty hard watching the boys play and not being out there every week, I get my opportunity to come back this Sunday and be alongside the boys on the field.

“You can see a lot as you watch on the sidelines, but it’s pretty hard when you are out there and under the pump.”

He said he’s had a chance to look at himself and his past behaviour, and wants to be a good role model.

“You get a second chance, and that second chance is for me to be the best I can be for myself and a role model for myself and younger kids coming through.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images