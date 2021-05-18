Kobe Hetherington’s Origin star dad ‘extremely proud’ ahead of NRL debut

Kobe Hetherington has been named to make his NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

The son of former Queensland Origin star Jason Hetherington told his dad straight away when he got the call up.

“I pretty much told him straight away I sent him a text, Kevvie told me he let me know and I sent him a text and I had to train straight away,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“I gave him a call after training.”

Jason, who also joined in the chat, said he was “extremely proud”.

“As you can expect mate, Psalty, very proud. A lot of effort has gone into it.”

He said his advice to his son was to stay patient and work hard.

Press PLAY to hear the full chat with Kobe and Jason Hetherington on Wide World of Sports

Image: Brisbane Broncos official website