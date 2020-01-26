4BC
Kobe Bryant among nine killed in helicopter crash in Los Angeles

5 hours ago
Chris Smith
Kobe Bryant

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant is among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the United States.

LA County sheriffs have confirmed there are “no survivors” after a helicopter went down in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

It was initially believed five people on board but authorities have now confirmed there are nine bodies at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been officially released but it has been confirmed Kobe Bryant was one of those on board.

It’s now been confirmed Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, with the NBA reportedly sending a letter to teams and players.

Among the other victims are believed to be the pilot, one of Gianna’s basketball teammates and their parent.

US Correspondent and experienced helicopter pilot Harley Carnes updates Chris Smith on the news.

“We know that one of his daughters was onboard with him. His 13-year-old daughter.

“It was very foggy at the time [but] the cause of the crash is not given, they don’t know it yet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Bryant was a Los Angeles Lakers NBA star for two decades, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketballers ever to play the game.

He retired in 2016 having won five championships and is survived by his wife and three other daughters.

Bryant was famous for using helicopters throughout his career, even taking them to training at the Staples centre.

Tributes are pouring in from around the world, with Bryant’s impact clearly being felt beyond the basketball world.

More details to come…

 

Image: Getty/Stacy Revere

Chris Smith
BasketballNewsSportsWorld
