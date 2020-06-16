4BC
Knights ‘very happy’ with Kalyn Ponga’s multi-million dollar re-signing

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
KALYN PONGAMITCHELL PEARCENEWCASTLE KNIGHTSPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has recommitted to his club for the long term, a decision welcomed by his captain.

Mr Ponga re-signed with the club on a $4.5 million four-year deal, telling media he feels “at home” at the Knights.

Knights captain and NSW Blues halfback Mitchell Pearce told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the re-signing is “great news for the club”, and has made the team “very happy”.

“Everyone knows what Kalyn brings to the team and what a … career he’s got ahead of him.”

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website

