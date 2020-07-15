Knights forward celebrates extraordinary milestone

Newcastle Knights star Aidan Guerra will play his 200th game on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old debuted in 2010 with the Sydney Roosters, playing over 150 games with the club before moving to Newcastle in 2018.

He told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s looking forward to hitting the milestone in his face-off with the Rabbitohs this weekend.

“When the journey started out, I didn’t really believe that I was going to get to 200, let alone 50, or one even.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website