4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Knights forward celebrates extraordinary milestone

Knights forward celebrates extraordinary milestone

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Aidan GuerraNEWCASTLE KNIGHTSrugby league featured

Newcastle Knights star Aidan Guerra will play his 200th game on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old debuted in 2010 with the Sydney Roosters, playing over 150 games with the club before moving to Newcastle in 2018.

He told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s looking forward to hitting the milestone in his face-off with the Rabbitohs this weekend.

“When the journey started out, I didn’t really believe that I was going to get to 200, let alone 50, or one even.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873