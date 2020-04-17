Kiwis will win ‘the long game’ against COVID-19, says radio host

Even in the toughest times the trans-Tasman rivalry prevails, as Ben Fordham and Kiwi radio host Ryan Bridge continue to debate which nation will conquer COVID-19 first.

Ryan Bridge, host of New Zealand’s Magic Talk Drive show, joined Ben for a regular Friday simultaneous-broadcasting segment.

Ben fobbed off an idea floated by NZ Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who on Thursday suggested the two nations could be joined together in an open-border ‘bubble’.

Even Mr Bridge called the idea “stupid”, putting it down to “a lot of whiskey”.

Despite conceding Australia is winning the race for now, the Kiwi broadcaster still believes New Zealand’s approach will be more effective.

“We have a chance of actually knocking this thing for six; you guys are just suppressing it.

“I play a long game Ben, and so do most Kiwis.

“The chances of you guys winning the long game are slim to none!”

