4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kissing COVID-safely in the Bachelorette bubble

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Osher GunsbergReality TVTHE BACHELORETTE

The Bachelorette host Osher Günsberg has promised the new season, debuting tonight on Ten, will have plenty of touchy-feely action despite COVID-19.

Deborah Knight suggested kissing might be off limits in a COVID-safe mansion.

“Oh goodness, no! We kept everyone in a bubble.

“You can’t have the Bachelorette without pashing! You’ve got to figure out if they’re a good kisser, Deb.”

Mr Günsberg there’d be plenty of masks, gloves, face shields and sanitiser on hand to make sure there’s no disruption to the blooming romances.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: The Bachelorette/Twitter

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873