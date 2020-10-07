Kissing COVID-safely in the Bachelorette bubble

The Bachelorette host Osher Günsberg has promised the new season, debuting tonight on Ten, will have plenty of touchy-feely action despite COVID-19.

Deborah Knight suggested kissing might be off limits in a COVID-safe mansion.

“Oh goodness, no! We kept everyone in a bubble.

“You can’t have the Bachelorette without pashing! You’ve got to figure out if they’re a good kisser, Deb.”

Mr Günsberg there’d be plenty of masks, gloves, face shields and sanitiser on hand to make sure there’s no disruption to the blooming romances.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: The Bachelorette/Twitter