Kids’ story time shooting for the stars in simultaneous reading

Kids across the world will take part in the simultaneous reading of a story book, led by an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS).

The National Simultaneous Storytime will see kids read Give me some space! by author Philip Bunting.

Australian Library and Information Association CEO Sue McKerracher told Deborah Knight a lot of care was taken to write and produce the book, and deliver it to the ISS.

“We worked with the Office of the Chief Scientist and the Australian Space Agency to make sure that all of the points book are actually true and accurate about the different planets.”

