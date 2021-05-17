4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kids’ story time shooting for..

Kids’ story time shooting for the stars in simultaneous reading

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Kids’ story time shooting for the stars in simultaneous reading

Kids across the world will take part in the simultaneous reading of a story book, led by an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS). 

The National Simultaneous Storytime will see kids read Give me some space! by author Philip Bunting.

Australian Library and Information Association CEO Sue McKerracher told Deborah Knight a lot of care was taken to write and produce the book, and deliver it to the ISS.

“We worked with the Office of the Chief Scientist and the Australian Space Agency to make sure that all of the points book are actually true and accurate about the different planets.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the book arrived on the ISS 

To learn about how to take part in the simultaneous reading, visit the Australian Library and Information Association website
Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873