Kids say the darndest things! These stories gave us a good chuckle!

It’s often said there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

But with studies showing toddlers ask as many as 300 questions a day, not every thought can be a winner.

During her show today, Deborah Knight mentioned a Tweet by co-worker Julian King chronicling a conversation with his son.

You know how kids can stump you with their questions? Son: "Dad, do spiders fart?" Of course I googled it. Though not scientifically proven, they most likely do. So there's your answer. — Julian King (@JulianKing15) June 1, 2021

Naturally, the anecdote prompted a flurry of amusing stories from listeners, which you can hear by pressing PLAY below…

What’s the strangest comment or question you’ve ever received?

You can let Deborah know by writing to Afternoons.

Image: Getty