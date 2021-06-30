4BC
Kids’ crucial skills iced out over winter months

3 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Article image for Kids’ crucial skills iced out over winter months

Kids are being left high and dry with swimming and water safety lessons abandoned over the winter months. 

Kids Alive founder Laurie Lawrence told Sofie Formica dropping lessons over colder months could be a matter of life and death.

“It takes a couple of months getting them back to where they were once they start lessons again in summer.

“It’s crazy. You must swim all year round.”

In response, Kids Alive has uploaded a wealth of resources to train water skills out of the pool.

“If we can get other people involved such as childcare centres, librarians, because do you know about 3 million kids visit libraries under the age of 5 each year?”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the latest Kids Alive initiative 

Image: Getty

Sofie Formica
AustraliaNews
