Kevin Walters unconcerned by ‘underdogs’ tag ahead of formidable matchup

Broncos coach Kevin Walters is confident the team can return to its dependable reputation ahead of the NRL’s first round.

The Parramatta Eels are strongly tipped to win their game against the Broncos tomorrow night.

“Parramatta have been a great side for a number of years now,” Walters said on 4BC Breakfast.

“I’d expect us to go in as underdogs. I’m not concerned by that tag at all.

“I look across our list and our playing roster that’s going out on Friday night, [and] I’ve got high expectations of what we can achieve.”

Walters plans to restore the dependable reputation of the team for its Brisbane fans during the early games.

“We need to get back to being that club everyone can rely on, can depend on.

“The club belongs to Brisbane, mate. ”

Image: Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images