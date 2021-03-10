4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Kevin Walters unconcerned by ‘underdogs’..

Kevin Walters unconcerned by ‘underdogs’ tag ahead of formidable matchup

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane broncoskevin walters
Article image for Kevin Walters unconcerned by ‘underdogs’ tag ahead of formidable matchup

Broncos coach Kevin Walters is confident the team can return to its dependable reputation ahead of the NRL’s first round. 

The Parramatta Eels are strongly tipped to win their game against the Broncos tomorrow night.

“Parramatta have been a great side for a number of years now,” Walters said on 4BC Breakfast.

“I’d expect us to go in as underdogs. I’m not concerned by that tag at all.

“I look across our list and our playing roster that’s going out on Friday night, [and] I’ve got high expectations of what we can achieve.”

Walters plans to restore the dependable reputation of the team for its Brisbane fans during the early games.

“We need to get back to being that club everyone can rely on, can depend on.

“The club belongs to Brisbane, mate. ”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images

Neil Breen
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873