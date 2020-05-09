Kevin Walters reveals phone call that brought Sharks youngster to tears

Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters has revealed the emotional phone call which brought Sharks youngster Ronaldo Mulitalo to tears.

Walters called the talented Cronulla outside back late last year to let him know of his selection in Queensland’s 33-man squad for a pre-season training camp in February.

The 52-year-old broke his tradition of naming an emerging Maroons squad after two straight series losses with 10 players yet to make their debut including the likes of Mulitalo, Reed Mahoney and Thomas Flegler.

Walters told The Continuous Call Team the 20-year-old couldn’t believe he was chosen in the squad.

“There were a couple after I called, well one of them Ronaldo Mulitalo from the Sharks,” Walters said.

“He was in tears, he said ‘this isn’t Kevvie, this isn’t Kevvie Walters calling me, no way’.

“He was walking through Cronulla mall and he really got emotional on the phone with me about just being selected in the squad as well.

“He’s one of those guys who has come through a really tough background and is really proud of where he’s got himself to at the Sharks.

“I believe he’s just re-signed with them recently and he feels that he owes Queensland a great deal because they were the ones that gave him an opportunity to play rugby league.”

The 2020 State of Origin series has been postponed until the end of the season in November.

Mulitalo has played 10 games for the Sharks since debuting last year.

Image: QRL.