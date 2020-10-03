Kevin Walters confirms roster changes ahead for Broncos

New Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has confirmed he’ll be making changes to the club’s roster after he was announced as the Broncos new head coach earlier this week.

Walters penned a two-year deal with the club and in doing so relinquished his head coaching role with the Maroons.

The 52-year-old will meet with CEO Paul White and club officials this week as he begins the job of trying to rebuild the Broncos after their wooden spoon finish this season.

Walters told The Continuous Call Team he will be making changes for 2021 and beyond.

“The next five days is very important to get in and have a look at the roster,” Walters said.

“You expect change with all rosters and ours will be no different.

“I’m sure there will be some change at the Broncos, from my point of view there needs to be some change we’ll make that happen over the next four or five days.

“I’ll get in there with the CEO and others at the Broncos that make those decisions and certainly as the head coach I’d expect there to be a lot of input from myself and others who I respect.

“There will be some change most definitely.”

Club veteran Darius Boyd has retired, while young star David Fifita will be moving to the Titans next season.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image: Brisbane Broncos.