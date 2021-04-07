4BC
Kevin Rudd’s spontaneous trial as a ride-share driver

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Article image for Kevin Rudd’s spontaneous trial as a ride-share driver

Kevin Rudd may be in the running for a new job as an Uber contractor. 

“The biggest transport story in the Sunshine State is Kevin Rudd is an Uber driver,” said Joe Hildebrand.

“Well, that’s the allegation,” The Courier Mail commentator Peter Gleeson joked. “That’s the rumour, that seems to be what’s being put out there.

“He won’t confirm nor deny it!”

The conversation arose after his daughter, Jessica Rudd, revealed an interesting encounter the former PM had in Noosa.

Press PLAY below to hear more (skip to 9:10 to hear the story)

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

