Kerry Boustead reflects on a history-making Origin opener

Former Origin star Kerry Boustead has reflected on the history making State of Origin opener being played at Townsville tonight.

He represented Queensland in the first ever Origin match in 1980 and he scored the first try for Queensland in the game.

“To get a State of Origin [in Townsville] is absolutely fantastic for both football in the area and also for the town itself,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said State of Origin superseded international football.

Image: Nine News