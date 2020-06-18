4BC
Kerbside clean up CANCELLED for Brisbane residents

5 hours ago
Neil Breen

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed with 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that kerbside collection will be cancelled for the next 2 years as part of the new Brisbane City Council budget.

“There are two things we’ve done to save $50 million in the budget, pause the kerbside collection and put a freeze on any pay rises in council for 2 years,” he said.

Mr Schrinner is asking for residents to be understanding during this time.

“It’s about tightening the belt, so we can provide support to our community and support to the people struggling.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

