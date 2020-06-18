Kerbside clean up CANCELLED for Brisbane residents

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed with 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that kerbside collection will be cancelled for the next 2 years as part of the new Brisbane City Council budget.

“There are two things we’ve done to save $50 million in the budget, pause the kerbside collection and put a freeze on any pay rises in council for 2 years,” he said.

Mr Schrinner is asking for residents to be understanding during this time.

“It’s about tightening the belt, so we can provide support to our community and support to the people struggling.”

