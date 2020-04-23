4BC
Keeping veterans connected during an isolated ANZAC Day

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anzac DayanzacsNSW RSLRay James

Australians are being asked to keep the returned servicemen and women in their lives company with a phone call.

People around the country will hold services at home, lighting up the dawn with candles and individual renditions of The Last Post. Some families have even decorated paper poppies, displaying them in the window.

NSW RSL Acting President Ray James told Deborah Knight he’ll be participating in the driveway Dawn Service with his flags, medals and family photos.

“We have to adapt, and Australians are pretty good at that.”

Mr James encouraged everyone to call any veterans they know this ANZAC Day and have a chat, as many will miss out on their usual social rituals without marches and memorial services to keep in touch with old comrades,

“They’ll be lonely, because that’s the day they’re generally with their mates, talking about past escapades.”

The RSL has received more calls for help than usual from veterans due to COVID-19.

Unable to run their usual face-to-face ANZAC Appeal, Mr James asked Australians to donate directly through the website to support the RSL’s work.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To donate to the 2020 ANZAC Appeal, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

