Karmichael Hunt’s return to rugby league

7 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Karmichael Hunt
Article image for Karmichael Hunt’s return to rugby league

Karmichael Hunt says he is feeling good as he made his return to rugby league on the weekend playing for the South Logan Magpies.

“Body feels great, thought I was pretty handy in the centre position that I am sort of not used to,” he told Bill McDonald.

“I feel good. I’ve got a bucket load of experience and if I can continue to play some good footy, who knows, Kevvie [Walters] might give me a call but I am not holding my breath, I am just taking care of what I can control and that is just week in week out.

“If I don’t get a chance to play NRL again for the Broncs or whoever, it’s just as good for me to help Tom Dearden, if he comes back, Cory Paix, these young guys sort of get back in the senior team and help their growth along.

“Mate, all is good, regardless of what happens.”

In terms of the Broncos, he said they looked down on confidence.

“Whether or not they still have some scars from last year, and the performances they put in, who knows?”

He said it might just take some time to get their confidence and experience up.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Bill McDonald
EntertainmentNewsRugby LeagueSports
