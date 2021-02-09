Karmichael Hunt eyes a new chapter with rugby league comeback

Karmichael Hunt is making a comeback to rugby league with South Logan for the Intrust Super Cup, and he has his sights set on a coaching gig down the track.

It’s the next chapter in his three code career, and he told Bill McDonald it’s like coming home.

“I’m really excited to be back in Brissy, around the family but also more importantly familiar territory in South Logan, so exciting times ahead for me. ”

He said he has a few “good years of footy left in me” but has his sights on a transition to coaching.

“I definitely am looking to push into the coaching arena down the track, so that was the whole reason and the initial discussion with Jim McClelland and Steve Bretherton to get back into the Souths to make my way into the system but also transition into my coaching as well.”

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis/Contributor