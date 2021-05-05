4BC
Karmichael Hunt back at Red Hill

9 hours ago
wide world of sports
brisbane broncosKarmichael Hunt
Article image for Karmichael Hunt back at Red Hill

Karmichael Hunt is back at Red Hill training with the Brisbane Broncos.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, he was able to get acclimatised quickly.

“It was good, obviously it’s pretty well documented it’s been 12 years since I have been in an NRL system and training program.

“The body feels great, I really enjoyed the last few days looking forward to getting on the field again.”

He said he’s big on communication on the field.

“It’s not an effort for me to be able to talk out there and lead, try and problem solve on the run.”

Asked about what Kevin Walters wants from him, he said he’s always here for his teammates and he’s been touched by new team mates coming up to him for a chat.

“He’s just saying to get involved, and making sure you use your leadership qualities, your voice … my experience.”

Press PLAY to hear the full chat on Wide World of Sports

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NewsRugby LeagueSports
