Karen Andrews returns fire to Queensland government over ‘quarantine failures’

3 hours ago
4BC News
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has returned fire to the Palaszczuk government over the number of Australians coming through hotel quarantine. 

Queensland is pushing to dramatically slash the number of international arrivals while millions of Australians across the country are in lockdown.

Ms Andrews says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles were “misrepresenting” the numbers.

Mr Miles today said thousands of people were being allowed to travel to Australia who were not stranded overseas.

He said last month, 20,000 non-Australians arrived in Australia, a claim Australian Border Force later disputed.

“Let me be clear, Australia’s borders are closed,” Ms Andrews said.

“Quite frankly what the Premier and her Deputy Steven Miles are doing, is to trying to create a distraction from their own quarantine failures.”

She said south-east and northern Queensland was in lockdown due to failures of the Palaszczuk government, including the failure to ensure health workers in high-risk areas are vaccinated.

She said the federal government is doing all it can on the vaccine rollout front.

“There have been over 800,00 doses delivered here to Queensland, about 550,000 doses have been administered, each week 55,00 doses of the Pfizer vaccine is delivered here in Queensland.

“At the beginning of July, that will increase to 95,000 doses per week, and by the end of July that will be 127,000 doses.

“It is up to the Palaszczuk government to do all it can to make sure people are properly vaccinated.

“Quite frankly, they need to focus on their health workers.”

 

Image: ABC News

4BC News
